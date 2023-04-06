Glazer.JPG

Michelle and Norman Glazer of Shaker Heights happily announce the birth of their son, Cole Adrian Glazer, on March 12, 2023 (19 Adar). Cole is the grandson of Stacy and Steve Steinberg of Orange; Geoffrey and Naomi Glazer of Chagrin Falls; and Bob Maxson and Wendy Hart of Charlotte, N.C. He is also the great-grandson of Eva and Dr. Samuel J. Horwitz of Beachwood, Carol Maxson of Hilton Head, S.C., and the following of blessed memory, Sanford Maxson, Miriam and Dr. Norman Glazer, and Alex and Boots Kertesz.

