Michelle and Norman Glazer of Shaker Heights happily announce the birth of their son, Cole Adrian Glazer, on March 12, 2023 (19 Adar). Cole is the grandson of Stacy and Steve Steinberg of Orange; Geoffrey and Naomi Glazer of Chagrin Falls; and Bob Maxson and Wendy Hart of Charlotte, N.C. He is also the great-grandson of Eva and Dr. Samuel J. Horwitz of Beachwood, Carol Maxson of Hilton Head, S.C., and the following of blessed memory, Sanford Maxson, Miriam and Dr. Norman Glazer, and Alex and Boots Kertesz.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
West Geauga High School student in custody after bringing gun to school
-
Beachwood proposed zoning updates to include ‘places of worship’
-
CSU denies Rabbi Popivker’s appeal of two-year campus ban
-
Alliance man arrested in connection with Chester Township church fire
-
Heights High to commemorate 50 years of Holocaust education
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What is your favorite thing about Passover?
You voted: