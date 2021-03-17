Melanie and Brian Miller of Bexley happily announce the birth of their daughter, Dakota Isabelle Miller (Chasya Leah), on Feb. 5, 2021. Grandparents are Terri and Jerry Miller of Beachwood, and Julie and Larry August of Orchard Lakes, Mich. Great-grandparents are Edna and Irving Brown of Beachwood; Gloria Handelsman of West Bloomfield, Mich., and the late Mike Handelsman (deceased); Doris and Jim August of Southfield, Mich.; and the late Betty and Bud Miller (both deceased).
