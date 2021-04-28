Judy and Roger Friedman of Westlake proudly announce the birth of their granddaughter, Darby Jo Wright, on March 31, 2021. She joins parents Shaina and Zachary Wright of Westlake, and siblings Mallory Blake Wright and Clifton David Wright. Grandparents also include Susan Wright of Lakewood and the late David J. Wright. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Richard and Janet Feigenbaum, and the late Dr. Barry and Sue Friedman. Paternal great-grandparents are Janet Wright of Garfield Heights, and the late Thomas Wright and the late Warren and Kaye Steffen. Darby Jo is named after her maternal great-grandmother, the late Janet Feigenbaum.
