Stephanie and Whitney Ackerman of Los Angeles happily announce the birth of their daughter, Eden Goldie Ackerman, on Oct. 28, 2021 (Cheshvan 22, 5782). She joins sister Eloise Billie Ackerman. Eden is the granddaughter of Nancy and Bruce White of Orange, and Andrea and Lee Ackerman of Woodland Hills, Calif. She is the great-granddaughter of Marjorie Oseroff and the late William Oseroff of Akron; the late Raymond White; the late Ruth and Morton Marks of Beachwood; the late Estelle and William Benkle; and the late Roslyn and Arthur Ackerman.
