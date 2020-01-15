Teresa and Gina Palladino of Lyndhurst announce the birth of their daughter, Elia Adina Nathalie, on Dec. 19, 2019. Elia is the granddaughter of Meg and Maurice Leiser of Beachwood and Mimi Palladino of Venice, Fla., and great-granddaughter of Janice Draim of Macedonia, and Alvin and Dina Leiser (both deceased). She is named after her uncle, grandmother and great-uncle.
