Matthew and Melissa Cohen of Aurora are thrilled to announce the birth of their son, Elliot Samuel (Eliyahu Shmuel) on Jan. 24, 2022. Maternal grandparents are Debby Fabian of Aurora and Robert Fabian (of blessed memory). Paternal grandparents are Beth Brody of Mayfield Heights and Gary Cohen of Twinsburg. Maternal great-grandparents are Kenneth Klontz of Wellington and Jeannine Gravesmill (of blessed memory). Paternal great-grandparents are Shirley Brody of Beachwood and Sanford Brody (of blessed memory).
