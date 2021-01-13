Rebecca Spott Price and Aaron Price of Mayfield Heights are excited to announce the birth of their son, Elliott Jerome Price, on Sept. 17, 2020.
Grandparents are Sandy Levine and Doug Spott of Solon, and Beth and Jeff Price of Lyndhurst.
Maternal great-grandparents are Fern Spott of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of University Heights, and Sam Spott (deceased); and Wilda and Henry Levine (both deceased), formerly of Oil City, Pa.
Paternal great-grandparents are Babette and Jerome Lobred (both deceased), formerly of Louisville, Ky., Robert and Susan Price of Miami, and Marlene Price Isenberg (deceased) and Lawrence Isenberg of Sarasota, Fla.
Elliott is named after his paternal great-grandfather, Jerome Lobred.