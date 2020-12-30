Menashe (Jonathon) and Bayla Shapiro of Jerusalem happily announce the birth of their daughter, Ettel Shaina Shapiro, on Sept. 29, 2020 (11 Tishrei 5781). Ettel is named after her mother’s great-grandmother. Grandparents are Elizabeth Shapiro of Mayfield Heights, Michael J. Shapiro of Beachwood, and Shabsi and Leah Chaya Beilin of Boston. Great-grandparents are Paul Y. (A”H) and Susan T. Shapiro (A”H), Michael (A”H) and Jill Vasil of Beachwood, Patricia and Joseph Banister of Mayfield Heights, Yeshayahu and Aidel (A”H) Beilin of Boston and Sig and Toby Dicker of Raleigh, N.C.
Delays at the post office may create on-time delivery issues with this week’s Cleveland Jewish News. Read more