Melanie and Marc Ashed of Chicago are thrilled to announce the birth of their son, Ezra Jacob (Ezra Yaacov), on Nov. 3, 2021. Ezra has already brought so much joy to his grandparents, Amy and Steve Small of Beachwood, and Eli Ashed and Ruth Ashed (of blessed memory) of Vineland, N.J. Ezra is lucky enough to have one set of great-grandparents, Ruth and Jerry Dombcik of Beachwood, and is a continuation of the heritage left by his great grandparents that are no longer with us, Joe and Heddy Small of Beachwood, Yaacov and Sara Ashman of Kiryat Bialik, Israel, and Sylvan and June Silverstein of Vineland, N.J. (all of blessed memory).