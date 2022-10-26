Megan Belkin and Jonathan Lenner of New York City happily announce the birth of their daughter, Gemma Ivy Lenner, on Sept. 20, 2022 (24 Elul, 5782).
Named after her paternal grandmother, the late Gay Lenner, and paternal great-grandfather, the late Ira Lenner, Gemma is also the granddaughter of Betsey and Keith Belkin of Rye Brook, N.Y. (formerly of Pepper Pike), and Rick and Carolyn Lenner of Sandy Springs, Ga. She is also the great-granddaughter of Betty Brown of New Rochelle, N.Y. (formerly of Beachwood) and the late Norman Brown, Charlotte Belkin of Lawrenceville, Ga., and the late Samuel Belkin, the late Florence Lenner, and the late Charles K. Hecht, Jr. and the late Peggy Hecht.