Blimbaum

Anita and Gordon Blimbaum of Lyndhurst happily announce the birth of their granddaughter, Golda Antonia Blimbaum, born Nov. 17, 2020. Parents are Arielle Golden and Jordan Blimbaum of Cardiff, Calif. Maternal grandparents are Susan and Jon Golden of Akron. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Josephine and Sam Solomon and the late Antonia and Beryl Blimbaum. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Geraldine and Abraham Goldstein and the late Grace and Abraham Golden.

