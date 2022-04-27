Brandon and Becky Goetz of Erie, Pa., are excited to announce the birth of their first child, daughter Hadley Grace Goetz, on April 5, 2022. Hadley is the granddaughter of Debra and Ron Goetz of Macedonia, and Christina and Brian Duska of Erie. She is also the great-granddaughter of Warren and Lil Gordon of Aurora, and the following of blessed memory: Ethel and Jerry Goetz, Cyril and Mary Duska, and Karl and Joan Hancock.
