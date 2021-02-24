Samantha and Adam Zandman of Denver, Colo., happily announce the birth of their daughter, Hannah Anne Zandman, on June 12, 2020. Grandparents are Jan and Bruce Rutsky of Solon, and Ronnie and Howard Zandman of Atlanta. Great-grandparents are Salli and Alan Rutsky of Beachwood, Janet Claywell (deceased), Sara and Joseph Zandman (both deceased), and Anita and Meyer Pfeffer (both deceased). Hannah is named after her great-grandmother, Anita Pfeffer.
