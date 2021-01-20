Maggie and Steven Kutash of University Heights happily announce the birth of their son, Harvey Floyd Kutash, on Nov. 7, 2020. Grandparents are Jody and Larry Kutash of Orange, Nancy and William Bilger of Kirtland, and Curt and Julie Eckerston of Concord. Paternal great-grandparents are Sanford Kutash of Beachwood, and Shirley Kutash (deceased), and Harvey and Hanna Stein (both deceased). Maternal great-grandparents are Floyd and Dorothy Parent (deceased) and Marguerite Koons (deceased).
