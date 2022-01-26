Dr. Jason and Nicole Ross of Boston happily announce the birth of their son, Hayden Peter Ross (Herschel Perez), on Dec. 31, 2021. Grandparents are Dr. Edgar and Nanette Ross of Beachwood, Peter Willems of Mundelein, Ill., and Judy and Mike Dost of Prairieville, La.
Great-grandparents include Shirlee Werba of Illinois, and all of blessed memory: Ruth and Max Marein, Ruth and Herbert Ross, Eleanor and Herbert Willems, and Kenneth Werba. Hayden is named after his paternal great-grandfathers, Herbert Peter Ross and Herbert Peter Willems.