Chelsea Ciardelli and Ryan Abelman of Austin, Texas, happily announce the birth of their daughter, Isabelle Rose Abelman, on Aug. 4, 2021. Isabelle was born at 4:59 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She is the granddaughter of Bob and Judy Abelman of Cleveland, and Joe and Ann Ciardelli of Columbus.
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
