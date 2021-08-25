abelman
Photo / AJ Abelman Photography

Chelsea Ciardelli and Ryan Abelman of Austin, Texas, happily announce the birth of their daughter, Isabelle Rose Abelman, on Aug. 4, 2021. Isabelle was born at 4:59 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She is the granddaughter of Bob and Judy Abelman of Cleveland, and Joe and Ann Ciardelli of Columbus.

