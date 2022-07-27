Katz

Jessica and Jordan Katz of Solon happily announce the birth of their son, Jackson Everett (Lior), on Feb. 5, 2022. Jackson was named after the family’s best friend, Lemar Peele. He joins siblings Sawyer, Madelyn and Colt, and is the grandson of Greer Glazer and Kerry Volsky of Solon, Karen Katz and Allan Licht of Mayfield Heights, and Steve and Ilana Katz of Orange. Jackson is also the great-grandson of Miriam Glazer and Earl Marsh, and the following deceased: Norman Glazer, Lena Katz, Shelton Katz, Myrna Volsky, Sanford Volsky and Sonja Marsh.