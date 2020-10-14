Emily and Andrew Spain of Pepper Pike happily announce the birth of their son, James Harrison Spain (Zev Schmuel) on Sept. 27, 2020. His grand-parents are Carol and Michael Wolf, and Shelley and Jim Spain, all of Beachwood. Great-grandparents are Barbara Thier of Buffalo, N.Y., Roz and Joe Wolf of Beachwood, Myrna and Harvey Freedman (of blessed memory), James Spain of Houghton, Mich., and Patricia Spain (of blessed memory). James is named after his maternal and paternal great-grandfathers, Harvey Freedman and Herbert Thier; great-uncle, Steven Freedman; and paternal great-grandfather, James Spain.