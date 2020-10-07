Matthew Shupe and Melissa Yasinow of Chagrin Falls happily announce the birth of their daughter, Jana Claire Shupe (Ruchel Idit), on Aug. 9, 2020. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Eric Yasinow and Paulette Balin of Highland Heights, and Charles and Diane Shupe of Greensburg, Pa. Great-grandparents are James and Marcia Yasinow, Drs. Marc Balin and Jeanine Balin, Charles and Shirley Shupe, and Joseph and Gertrude Maystrovich (all of blessed memory). Jana is named in honor of her great-grandmother Dr. Jeanine Balin, and her great-great-aunt, Carole Spiegel (both of blessed memory).