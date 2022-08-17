Stephanie and Dean Sumner of Orange happily announce the birth of their son, Jude Elijah (Efron Lev) on July 21, 2022. He joins excited older sister, Vivienne. Jude is the grandson of Pam and Stan Luksenburg of Beachwood and Ann and Fred Sumner of Selby, U.K. and the great-grandson of Florence and Henry Marsh, Helen and William Luksenburg, Ina Margaret and Anthony Biddy and Teodor John and Doris Mohylsky, all of beloved memory. Jude Elijah is named in memory of his maternal great-grandmother, Florence Marsh (Faiga Leah).
CJN Most Popular
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Which lie do you tell most often?
You voted: