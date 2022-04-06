Lindsey and Jordan Freireich of Solon are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Kelsey Rose Freireich.
Kelsey was born on Jan. 22, 2022, at UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital in Cleveland. Her Hebrew name is Chaya Sheindel, which aptly means “beautiful life.” She is named in memory of her great-grandfathers Carl Tucker and Charles Freireich, and great-uncles, Steven Smith and Steven Schreibman.
Kelsey is the granddaughter of Lisa Tucker and David Smith of Beachwood, and Michelle and Stephen Freireich of Solon. She is the great-granddaughter of Rona Tucker of Beachwood, Carl Tucker (of blessed memory), Marvin Smith of Mayfield Heights, Barbara Smith (of blessed memory), E.J. Bloom of Beachwood, Milton Bloom (of blessed memory), Lawrence and Carol Schreibman of Cave Creek, Ariz., Elaine Freireich of Orange, and Charles Freireich (of blessed memory).