Jennifer and Michael Beller of Chicago happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Grace Beller, on Aug. 23, 2023. Lillian joins big sister Sophia Mae Beller. Grandparents include Sherrie Litvak of Beachwood, and Shirley and David Beller of Skokie, Ill. Maternal great-grandmother is Phyllis Berlas of Beachwood. The whole family is thrilled with the new addition.
CJN Most Popular
-
CJN legendary 'Cavalcade' columnist Violet Spevack has died at 107
-
Berger named Menorah Park assistant administrator
-
Renovation forces Hebrew Academy girls to start year at Wiley Middle School
-
Missing Solon teen found in Cleveland area
-
Community turns out to pay tribute to Cole Zelwin at Solon soccer games