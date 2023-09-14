Beller.jpeg

Jennifer and Michael Beller of Chicago happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lillian Grace Beller, on Aug. 23, 2023. Lillian joins big sister Sophia Mae Beller. Grandparents include Sherrie Litvak of Beachwood, and Shirley and David Beller of Skokie, Ill. Maternal great-grandmother is Phyllis Berlas of Beachwood. The whole family is thrilled with the new addition.