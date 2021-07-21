Lisa and Sam Rapoport of Columbus happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lily Belle Rapoport, in March. She joins big brothers Jonah and Max. Maternal grandparents are Joanne and Alan Frey of Beachwood. Paternal grandparents are Susan Rapoport of Columbus and the late Ken Rapoport. Maternal great-grandparents are Shirley and the late Bernie Gordon of Beachwood, and the late Georgeann and Carl Frey. Paternal great-grandparents are Gertrude and Robert Kahn of Dayton, and the late Sara and Sam Rapoport. Lily is named in memory of her maternal great-grandfather, Bernie Gordon.