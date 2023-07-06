Henkin.jpg

Amanda and Jason Henkin of Mayfield Heights happily announce the birth of their son, Logan Asher Henkin, on June 24, 2023. Logan is the brother of Shayna Henkin. Maternal grandparents are Howard and Shanna Berlas, and Sheryl Berlas, of blessed memory, of Solon. Paternal grandparents are Fred, of blessed memory, and Diane Henkin of Mayfield Heights. Maternal great-grandmother is Phyllis Berlas of Beachwood.

