Sophia and Daniel Oppenheim of Port Chester, N.Y., happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lucie Wren (Yael Eliana), on Oct. 5, 2021. Lucie joins brother Arlo. She is the granddaughter of Beth and Paul Winkeler of Beachwood, and Lauri and Elliot Oppenheim of Wantagh, N.Y. Great-grandparents are Diane and the late Joel Adelman of Beachwood, Max and Cily Winkeler of New Orleans, Wilbur Boltin and Alice Treinis of Wantagh, and the late Wilma and Arthur Oppenheim (both deceased). Lucie was named after her great-grandfather, the late Joel Edward Adelman. A baby naming ceremony for Lucie will be held Dec. 26 in Wantagh.