Bonnie Epstein and Jeremy Shapiro-Barr of Bayside, Wis., happily announce the birth of their daughter, Lydia Ann Shapiro-Barr, on Dec. 24, 2020. Grandparents are Sharon and Bruce Epstein of Beachwood, and Robyn Shapiro and Charlie Barr of Bayside, Wis. Paternal great-grandparents are Judith and Walter Shapiro of Bayside, Wis., and Erma and David Barr (deceased). Maternal great-grandparents are the following deceased: Ada and Manuel Slavin, Dorothy Epstein Arnold and Maurice Epstein, and Shirley and Albert Eddie Katz.
