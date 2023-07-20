Kari and Patrick England of Louisville happily announce the birth of their daughter on June 9, 2023, joining excited brother Brantley. Makenzie is the granddaughter of Michele and Howard Klein of Beachwood, Louis and Beth Innenberg of Orange, and Darla and Mark England of Avon Lake. She is the great-granddaughter of Marlene Goodman and Rose Innenberg. Makenzie is named after her maternal great-grandfather, Jason, and paternal great-grandfather Jose.
