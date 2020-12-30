Patti and Hadley Morgenstern-Clarren happily share the news of the Dec. 13 birth of their granddaughter, Margot Wolf Morgenstern-Fontaine, the daughter of Rachel Morgenstern-Clarren and Eric Fontaine of Montreal. Maternal great-grandparents are Stanley Morgenstern and the late Claire Morgenstern. Margot’s Hebrew name is Shayna Wolf, in memory of the many family members from Łódź named Szymon Wolf dating back to 1800.
