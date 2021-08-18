Zimmer

Sarah and Sam Zimmer of South Euclid happily announce the birth of their daughter, Marigold Enid Zimmer, on Aug. 7, 2021. Marigold joins her loving and adored big brother puppy, Wilton Zimmer. She is the granddaughter of Jill and Bob Shemory of South Euclid, and Bobby and Susie Zimmer of Shaker Heights; and great-granddaughter of Fern and Seymour Press, and Stanley and Enid Rothenfeld, all of blessed memory. She is named in memory of her great-grandmother, Fern; her great-great-grandmother Gustie Silverman; her great-great-aunt, Esther Levengood; and her great-grandmother, Enid – all of blessed memory.

