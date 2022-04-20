Ariela Alpert and Oliver Ho of Brooklyn, N.Y., joyfully welcome their daughter, Maya Tzipora Ho, born March 4, 2022. She is named in memory of Florence Alpert (Tzipora), her paternal great-grandmother who was born on the same date exactly 100 years ago in Poland. Gleeful grandparents are Dr. Martin and Carolyn Alpert of Beachwood, and Heather Lee and Frank Samberg of Manhattan, N.Y., and the late Stephen Ho of Hong Kong. Great-grandparents are Florence and Isaac Alpert (both of blessed memory) of Beachwood; and Sara and Bernard Shipper (of blessed memory) of Dallas; Stephanie LaFarge of Bainbridge Island, Wa.; Ralph Lee of Manhattan, N.Y.; and the late Ho Chun Yat and Chan Yue Ting of Hong Kong.
