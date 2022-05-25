Bonnie and Larry Zeichner of Aurora happily announce the birth of their son, Mayson Isaac (Maier Yisrael), on May 13, 2022. He joins his very excited sisters Juliya and Aryana. He is the grandson of Joyce Oppenheimer and Martin Oppenheimer (of blessed memory) of Akron and Gloria and Joel Zeichner (of blessed memory) of Aurora, Colo. Great-grandparents, all of blessed memory, are Blanche and Nathan Leubitz, Doris and Siegfried Oppenheimer, Alan and Sarah Wisotsky, and Zina and Irving Zeichner. He is named after his maternal grandfather, Martin Oppenheimer, and paternal grandfather, Irving Zeichner.
