Yehuda and Bracha Raiza (nee Pomerantz) Blumenthal of Ramat Bet Shemesh, Israel, happily announce the birth of their son, Meir Dovid, on Nov. 25, 2020 (10th of Kislev). He is the grandson of Joel and Riva Pomerantz of Ramat Bet Shemesh, Israel, and Avi and Renee Blumenthal. Great-grandparents are Phylis and Larry Pomerantz of University Heights, Ron Henig of Monsey, N.Y., and Yaakov and Debby Long of Jerusalem, Israel. He is the great-great-grandson of Roberta Tobias of Toronto, Canada, and Harriet Hochdorf of Monsey, N.Y. Meir Dovid is named after his great-great-grandfather, Dovid Pomerantz (ob”m), and great-uncle, Meir Blumenthal (ob”m).
