Michael and Madolyn Diamond of Pepper Pike happily announce the birth of their daughter, Mia Charlotte Diamond, on Dec. 3, 2021. Her Hebrew name is Miriam. Mia is the granddaughter of Rick and Myrna Diamond, and Sherry Noll and Ron Noll, all of Orange. Great-grandparents are Norm and Charlotte Diamond (deceased), Nortie and Sylvia Goldstein (deceased), Sanford and Faye Tolchinsky (deceased), and Darwin and Evelyn Noll (deceased). Mia’s middle name is for her paternal great-grandmother, Charlotte Diamond, and for her maternal great-aunt, Cookie Kempe.