Micah and Amanda Krystle Brooks of Phoenix happily announce the birth of their son, Myles Ryan Brooks, on Oct. 8, 2020. Myles joins his siblings, MacKenzie Blair Brooks and Benjamin Mason Brooks. Grandparents are David and Tammy Sue Cooper of Irvine, Calif. (formerly of Solon), and Zach and Nancy Brooks of Phoenix. Great-grandparents are Helen Cooper of Mentor, Jeri Goldfader of Phoenix and Marilyn Brooks of Phoenix. He is named after his grandmother Jeri’s husband, Morten, and grandmother Marilyn’s mom, Rose.