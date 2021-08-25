Shari and Dorian Rahamim of Hamden, Conn., joyfully welcome their daughter Neshama Daisy, born Aug. 17, 2021. She joins her loving and adored big sister and brother. Grandparents are Susan and Ezra Rahamim of South Euclid and Lenore and Manning Stelzer of New Haven, Conn. Great-grandparents are Eileen and Philip Stolarsky (both deceased); Daisy and Naim Rahamim (deceased) of Petach Tikva, Israel; Sophie and Aaron Mushin (both deceased); and Mae and Sheldon Stelzer (both deceased). Neshama Daisy is named after her paternal great-grandmother, Daisy Rahamim, and her maternal great-grandmother nicknamed Daisy Mae Stelzer.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: