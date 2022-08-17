Alyssa and Alex Giterman of Lyndhurst happily announce the birth of their daughter, Noa Esther Giterman, on July 29, 2022. She is the granddaughter of Shari Dombcik and Gary Rothstein of Pepper Pike and Joni and Todd Giterman of Solon and the great-granddaughter of the late Esther and Jerome Rothstein, Ruth and Jerry Dombcik, Blanche Beckerman and the late Bernie and Bea Beckerman, Ezra Giterman and Jean Elliot and Evy and Michael Wiant. Noa Esther is named after her late great-grandmother, Esther Rothstein.
