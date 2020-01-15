Natalie and Gregg Silver of Chicago joyfully announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Manuela Silver on Nov. 14, 2019. She is named after her maternal grandfather, Manuel Moreda. Maternal grandparents are Rosebud and Ed Straubhaar of Boca Raton, Fla. Paternal grandparents are Sandra and Terry Silver of Beachwood. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Cohen (Joseph, deceased) of Beachwood, formerly of Columbus, and Mary and Harry Silver (both deceased).
