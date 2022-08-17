Gregg Rollins and Dr. Jill Young, along with their son Miles of Chicago are happy to announce the birth of their daughter/sister, Ollie Ro on Aug. 5, 2022. Ollie’s middle name, Ro, is named after her maternal great-grandmother, Rosella Zavell. Paternal grandparents are Dr. Michael and Paula Rollins of Beachwood. Maternal grandparents are Dr. Fredric and Laurie Young of Munster, Ind. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Charles and Rosella Zavell and the late Gilbert and Marjorie Rollins. Maternal great-grandparents are Ruth and the late Dr. Robert Young, and the late Lawrence and Rita Gruberg.
CJN Most Popular
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Which lie do you tell most often?
You voted: