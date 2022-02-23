Marissa and Zach Keshner of Austin, Texas, happily announce the birth of their daughter, Quinn Esther Keshner, on Nov. 28, 2021. She joins brother, Cole Keshner. Grandparents are Sandy and Bernie Agin of Beachwood, and Hal and Susan Keshner of Suffer, N.J. Great-grandparents are Arthur and Esther Klein (both deceased), Henry and Mintsy Agin (both deceased), Joyce Keshner, Murry Keshner (deceased), and David and Stefanie Milford (both deceased).
