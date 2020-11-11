Lindsey and Joshua Rennert of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., happily announce the birth of their twins, Reagan Isabella and Ryan Maxwell Harris, on Oct. 14, 2020. They join their big brother, Carter.
Maternal grandparents are Dr. Edgar and Nanette Ross of Beachwood.
Paternal grandparents are Kathleen Rennert and Al Rennert (deceased) of Michigan. Maternal great-grandparents are Ruth and Max Marein of Lyndhurst, and Ruth and Herbert Ross of Huntington Woods, Mich. (all of blessed memory).
Reagan is named after her great-grandmothers, both Ruth, and her great-great grandmother, Ida Breen. Ryan is named after his father’s brother, Ryan, and his great-grandfathers Max and Herbert.