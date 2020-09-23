Todd Goldstein and Chelsea Whitman-Rush of Chagrin Falls happily announce the birth of their son, Remi Dearinger Goldstein (Shmu’el) on Sept. 2, 2020. Remi joins brothers Henri Beckett and Grayson Reid. Maternal grandparents are Charles Rush of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Joy Whitman of San Diego. Paternal grandparents are Irwin and Sandra Goldstein of Moreland Hills. Maternal great-grandparents are Esther and the late Dr. Roy Whitman, the late Dorothy Yarbrough, and the late Charles and Louise Rush. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Irving “Buddy” and Phyllis Spitz, and the late Sidney and Dorothy Goldstein. Remi’s Hebrew name was given in memory of his great-grandfather’s Hebrew name, Sidney Goldstein. His middle name, Dearinger, is his great-grandmother’s maiden name. He is also named in honor of Dorothy Yarbrough and Dorothy Goldstein, his great-grandmothers.