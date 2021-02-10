Lyndsay and Dale Del Bello are thrilled to announce the birth of their son, Ronan Alexander, on Jan. 29, 2021. Two-year-old sister, Sydney, happily welcomes Ronan as well. Maternal grandparents are Marlene and Barry Edelstein of Avon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Terry and Dale Del Bello Sr. of St. Petersburg, Fla. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Doris and Robert Scales, of blessed memory, formerly from Cincinnati, and the late Fanny and Sidney Edelstein, of blessed memory, formerly from South Euclid. Great-grandmother Fanny was active in the Cleveland Jewish community, and performed with Hadassah’s Ima Players theater troupe for many years. Fanny is remembered and missed by many in the Jewish community.
Delays at the post office may create on-time delivery issues with this week’s Cleveland Jewish News. Read more