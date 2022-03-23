Roxanne and Daniel Birnbaum of Chicago joyfully welcome their daughter, Rose Florence (Rina Tzipora), born Feb. 24, 2022. She joins her sister, Sidney Eileen. Rose is named in memory of her maternal and paternal great-grandmothers, and her paternal grandmother, Florence Birnbaum. Grandparents are Susan and Ezra Rahamim of South Euclid, and Andrea and Gary Birnbaum of Fairfax, Va., formerly of Pepper Pike. Great-grandparents are Eileen and Philip Stolarsky, formerly of Pepper Pike, both deceased; Daisy and Naim (deceased) Rahamim of Petach Tikva, Israel; Hedvig and Sigmond Josepovits, both deceased; and Florence, of Canton, Mass., and Harold (deceased) Birnbaum.