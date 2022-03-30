Heather Kertesz-Briest and Greg Briest of Los Angeles happily announce the birth of their daughter, Rylie Blake Briest, on Dec. 30, 2021. Named after her great-grandmother Phyllis Boots Kertesz, Rylie joins sibling, Averie Briest. Grandparents include Randy and Rhonda Kertesz of Orange, Debbie Zeligson of Pepper Pike, and Susan and Phillipe Briest of Los Angeles. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Boots Kertesz and Alex Kertesz (both deceased), Seymour and Florence Jacoby (both deceased), Edward and Rene Briest (both deceased), Judy and Dan Zeligson of Florida, and Anita (living) and Jerry Kruman (deceased) of Boynton Beach, Fla.