Sandra and Michael Meckler of Beachwood are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Samuel Aaron, on June 1, 2020. He joins his sister, Abigail Rose. Maternal grandparents are Denise and Anthony Rojc of Mentor. Paternal grandparents are Paula and Stanley Meckler of Pepper Pike. Great-grandparents, all of blessed memory, are Ann and Ronald Staso, Josephine and Anthony Rojc, Rosalind and Samuel Krasney, and Roseann and Lawrence Meckler. Samuel is named after his great-grandparents, Samuel, Ann and Anthony.