Scott and Michelle Gearity of Shaker Heights happily announce the birth of their daughter, Shoshana Eden Gearity, on Aug. 29, 2021. She joins brothers, Jacob, Asher and Elijah. Grandparents are Mark and Robin Rood of South Russell, and John and the late Lauree P. Gearity of Cleveland. Great-grandparents are Edward and Helen Gearity, Marvin and Esther Pearlman, Seymour and Tillie Stromberg, and Leonard and Ruth Rood, all deceased. Shoshana Eden is named after her great-grandfathers, Seymour Stromberg and Edward Gearity.