Amy and Marc Morgenstern happily share the news of the birth of their grandson, Simon Gabriel Morgenstern (Shimon Gavriel), the son of David Morgenstern and Raphael Rosenblatt of Portland, Ore., on May 16, 2021.
Great-grandparents are Stanley Morgenstern and the late Claire Morgenstern, and the late Florence and Milton Lesses. Grandparents also include Eve Ackerman and Howard Rosenblatt of Gainesville, Fla. Great-grandparents are the late Sidney and Molly Ackerman, and the late Gertrude and Harry Rosenblatt. Simon is named in memory of the many family members from Lodz named Szymon Wolf dating back to 1800, as well as for his late-great-grandmother, Gertrude.