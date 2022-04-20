Dr. Sam and Stephanie Glick of Seven Hills happily announce the birth of their daughter, Sloan Magnolia Glick, on April 9, 2022. She is the granddaughter of Fawn Peters Glick, Dr. Daniel Glick, Laura Randolph and Ed Spiess. She is the great-granddaughter of Alan and Joan Peters, Dr. Sidney and Beverly Glick, and the late Vicki Peters.

