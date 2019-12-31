Judy and David Zwick of Lyndhurst are happy to announce the birth of their great-grandson, Meir Simcha Freeman, on Dec. 18, 2019 (20 Kislev 5780). He is the son of Rabbi Chaim Yishai and Mira Freeman of Denver, Colo., and the brother of Raizel Chana, Yisroel Aharon and Yosef Sholom. Paternal grandparents are Reuven Michoel and the late Trudy Robbins of Atlanta and Rick Freeman of Atlanta. Maternal grandparents are Marvin and Rochelle Enkin of Toronto. Paternal great-grandparents are Sue and the late John Hancock of Laguna Beach, Calif., and Susan and the late Rob Freeman of Atlanta.
Community: Trending Stories
Poll questions
What is your favorite Chanukah food?
You voted:
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 2$20 for the day, sibling discount, scholarships available
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5