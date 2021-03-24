Rachel and Jesse Manning of Denver happily announce the birth of their daughter, Sophie Bea Manning, in February. Maternal grandparents are Joanne and Alan Frey of Beachwood. Paternal grandparents are Heidi and Sid Manning of New Bern, N.C. Maternal great-grandparents are Shirley and the late Bernie Gordon of Beachwood, and the late Georgeann and Carl Frey. Paternal great-grandparents are Nancy Shadle of Ayden, N.C., and the following deceased, James Shadle, Lillian Trip and Walter Manning, Sr. Sophie is named in memory of her maternal great-grandfather, Bernie Gordon.
